      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

The Masters Potsponed

Mar 13, 2020 @ 8:03am

 

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The annual rite of spring for golf won’t happen this year. The Masters has been postponed until a later date. Augusta National did not indicate when the Masters would be played. That means there will be no golf at least for the next month. The Masters began in 1934 and only World War II has kept it from being played. This was the biggest shoe to drop for golf. The PGA Tour already canceled the next three events leading up to the Masters. Tiger Woods was to be going after his sixth green jacket.

TAGS
Coronavirus postponed The Masters
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Heartbreak At The Beach