The Masters Gets Underway With Nicklaus, Player, And Watson Hitting Ceremonial First Shots

April 11, 2024 10:06AM PDT
The Master flag waves to the breeze on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters got underway Thursday after a 2 1/2-hour weather delay on Thursday when Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit the ceremonial first shots.

Most of the heavy rain expected at Augusta National missed the club, though high winds were still expected to make for a difficult day.

Those teeing off late, including Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, were unlikely to finish before dark, which means they will have long days finishing Friday before playing their second rounds. J

on Rahm is the defending champion after rallying on a marathon Sunday to overcome Brooks Koepka last year.

