The Mainstream Media Is Happy To Lie About Harris’ VP Pick If It Means You’ll Vote Democrat

America’s legacy media plans to re-invent radical Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a political moderate.

The former football coach looks the part.

Consider his record: The NRA once gave him an A rating…which he badly needed as a congressman. His district voted twice for Trump and once for Bush.

But as Governor: He flipped on guns. He praises Socialism.

He’s positively in love with Communist China: he’s taken dozens of trips, got married there and even honeymooned in the People’s Republic.

That’s important as Biden chokes off America’s abundance of energy and proposes we tie our future to ChiCom windmills and solar.

He supports gender mutilation of children, declared his state a sanctuary for illegals and gave them drivers licenses.

When botched abortions leave living babies, Walz’ Minnesota sets them to the side to die.

When Minneapolis burned in the 2020 Antifa riots, Governor Walz stood by and refused to act…while his new running mate raised bail money for the violent criminals.

All in all, Walz makes Kamala Harris look positively moderate by comparison.

