In Brief: The Little Stranger is Gothic horror. For some it works. For others not so much. I’m a not so much.



Domhnall Gleeson — General Hux in the current Star Wars series — is a country doctor named Faraday. He grew up admiring the Ayers family and their gorgeous mansion. In fact, as a very young boy Faraday’s mom worked there as a maid and that position allowed him to attend school there.

At least for a short time.

Later in life and now a physician, Faraday gets called to the mansion to attend to the maid who is sick and hates the cold drafty house. Later, Faraday is called to the home to help the son Roderick who suffering from injuries — including a practically destroyed face — suffered in World War II.

Roderick is also a raging drunk.

The family’s fortunes have fallen. It’s obvious the Ayres have morphed into the classic dysfunctional family. Daughter Caroline has stayed on to care for her mother who has never gotten over the death of daughter Susan who accidentally fell to her death from a balcony in the home.

TV series The Affair actress Ruth Wilson does Caroline and the always fabulous Charlotte Rampling plays the family matriarch.

Mysterious writing appears on walls. The maid’s bells ring when no one is ringing them. Other haunting things happen here and there like the peaceful and friendly family dog mauling and permanently disfiguring a young girl.

So there’s a strong possibility the home is haunted.

Faraday has always dreamed of becoming a part of British upper-crust royalty like the Ayers family. He starts spending a lot of time with the family and he and Caroline grow closer.

With that relationship, the dream — though the family has fallen on misfortune — grows ever closer. However, you have to wonder who Faraday is more in love with, Caroline or the mansion.

And did I mention it is possibly haunted?

The Little Stranger is based on a novel by Sarah Waters and the screenplay is penned by Waters and The Danish Girl’s Lucinda Coxon. The film is helmed by The Room’s Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson.

To Abrahamson’s credit, he manages to transplant you to post war 1948 England. The mansion for the grown-up Faraday and for Carolyn, her mom and brother is a dark, foreboding place that has seen better days. The flashbacks that depict the doctor as a child are bright, sunny and full of hope.

All of the performances are terrific but it is Gleeson’s work that dominates. At first he’s a sympathetic, likeable from the outside looking in kind of guy. He longs for more and you learn that through haunted looks, haunted acting and memorable daydreams. As the film progresses and grows darker, so does his character.

It’s a great piece of acting supported by strong performances from Wilson, Rampling and Will Poulter who does an equally haunted Roderick.

Abrahamson is a good storyteller who wanders through the material like Faraday wanders through the mansion he grew up loving and loves still. It is a many tiered movie like the multiple storied home. Is the home haunted or is Caroline’s mom totally batty? Or could it be the clearly overwhelmed Roderick? Or maybe the maid?

Then maybe the place really is haunted.

On the questions go in Gothic soap opera style until the — expected as per the Gothic formula — tragedies unfold. That unfolding to Abrahamson, Waters and Coxon’s credit is done very patiently, deliberately and very well.

So if Gothic is your thing, you’ll love this one. Unfortunately, I’m not a Gothic fiction fan — and if you aren’t — The Little Stranger is as painfully Gothic as painful Gothic gets.

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Stars: Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Charlotte Rampling, Will Poulter

Rated R for mature themes. It’s dark, not all that scary but definitely haunting. If subtle horror is your thing this one works. It’s just not mine. Give this a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie o to 5 scale.



