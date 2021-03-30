“The Last Cruise” HBO Documentary Features Cottage Grove Couple
Cottage Grove, OR — Kent and Rebecca Fraser from Cottage Grove and their vacation cruise are now infamous. They were on board a cruise ship that turned out to be the site of one of the first outbreaks of Coronavirus. The entire saga is now an HBO documentary The Last Cruise. It dropped Tuesday on HBO & HBO Max streaming services.
Kent is an associate producer for the series that features plenty of cell phone video. It tells the story of passengers who were forced to quarantine in their rooms for weeks. But, also stories of the crew members who were forced to carry on with their work to keep the ship afloat. And also how the governments of different countries reacted to the virus in its early stages.