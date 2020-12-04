      Weather Alert

The Justice System Has Been Hit Hard By Covid-19

Dec 4, 2020 @ 5:00am

Multnomah county District Attorney Mike Schmidt in a conversation yesterday said his office was overloaded.

He also said they are still proceeding with indictments and grand jury’s are still operating. But the back log of cases continues to grow.

He went on to add that another thing that is not happening right now are Jury trials…and that isn’t helping the backlog of cases either. They are working with several partners to help ensure the safety of all that are still working in their building.

