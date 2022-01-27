      Weather Alert

The IRS has yet to process 6 million tax returns from 2020

Jan 27, 2022 @ 2:17pm

The IRS goofed and failed to process the returns from 6 million taxpayers from 2020, they are still working on the ‘math errors’ that occurred in 2020, as well as notifications yet to be sent. Not only that, the IRS has 700k tax returns from 2019 to 13 million last year they still haven’t processed. This is the IRS Joe Biden wants to double in size, is really such a good idea? For more information, Lars speak with Grover Norquist is President of Americans for Tax Reform.

 

The post The IRS has yet to process 6 million tax returns from 2020 appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Results Of Newberg School Board Recall Vote Still Not Final
Canby Ferry Remains Closed Due To Maintenance
Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week
Squatters Move In And Trash Portland Man's Apartment
Driver Arrested In Fatal Hit & Run Crash On McLoughlin Blvd.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On