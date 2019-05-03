In Brief: If you’ve seen the trailer you’ve pretty much seen the movie.



The Intruder is a psychopath movie. They all look pretty much alike. In most cases, all that’s different from one movie to the next are the pieces. You start with the predictable premise. Two or three people are involved. Then you have an incident that sets off the psychopath or the victims have something the psycho wants.

One or both, or more are in danger, things boil over. Some of all of them die. The psycho is killed.

In this case the pieces are the psychopath and a beautiful woman, her not quite tough enough husband and an old house.

The husband and wife are Scott and Annie. They are upwardly mobile and live in San Francisco. He’s very successful and works at a swank ad agency. Thinking they want to start a family and get out of the city, Scott and Annie purchase a beautiful old house and the acreage around it from Charlie Peck.

Charlie has lived in the house all of his life but is desperate for cash. Once the sale is made, Charlie — a widower who says he’s going to go to Florida and live with his daughter — keeps hanging around. It creeps Scott out. Annie finds Charlie charming and — in spite of Scott’s insistence that he go away — encourages the friendship.

The old man lurks around. He obviously isn’t going to Florida and always shows up without an invite and at awkward times. The old house has noises and creaking and sometimes it sounds like someone is in the house when — of course — no one is there.

Or are they?

Charlie as you know from the trailer is totally off his rocker. The chaos you expect from a psychopath of the week movie ensues. And even if you haven’t seen the trailer, you already know how these things go.

The film has few positives other than the work of Meagan Good (Think Like a Man). She’s not only drop dead (dare I use that description in a psycho movie?) gorgeous but she’s a very good actress and her performance is electric.

Michael Ealy (Think Like a Man, The Perfect Guy) plays her husband. He’s competent but doesn’t have a lot to do other than say way too often how much he dislikes Charlie. We dislike him, too. In fact, the only person liking poor Charlie is Annie.

That — as we know — is a very dangerous thing to do in a psychopath of the week movie.

Good and Dennis Quaid — who plays Charlie — have excellent chemistry. He’s dark and creepy. She’s light, airy and super positive. Of course he’s attracted to her. What creepy old man wouldn’t be?

Unfortunately for Quaid — who by the way, is a terrific psychopath — writer David Loughery (Obsessed, Lakeview Terrace) and director Deon Taylor (nothing you’ve likely heard of) don’t give him anything to do other than look and act creepy. Predictably so. The same goes for his two co-stars. Neither Good nor Ealy have much to do either except be victims.

The real victim — however — is you, the poor moviegoer shelling out hard-earned movie dollars to see a film you’ve already seen a dozen times before.

Director: Deon Taylor

Stars: Meagan Good, Michael Ealy, Dennis Quaid, Joseph Sikora, Alvina August

Psychopath of the week movies have common themes and are predictable with a capital P. This one is no exception. Give it a 2 on the Friday Flicks very fickle 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for theaters and show times.

Gary Wolcott has been reviewing movies on radio, television and newspaper since 1990. He believes — and this is an estimate only — that he’s seen something close to 10,000 movies in his lifetime. Gary is a lifelong fan of films and catches a couple of hundred movies a year. He believes movies ought to be seen on the big screen and not on the small screen in your living room or family room. While he loves movies, he also says reviewing film can be a real sacrifice and that he sees many movies so you don’t have to.

He is one of KXL 101.1 FM’s film critics and joined the news staff in 2014. Gary is also the film critic for Tri-Cities, Washington’s Tri-City Herald.