The Hunt is On to Find Poachers
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 24, 2019 @ 12:16 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Officials say four elk were illegally killed and left to waste in Lincoln and Tillamook counties in early January.

The Statesman-Journal reports Oregon State Police are asking for help in identifying those responsible.

Officials say on Jan. 8, a five-point bull elk was found dead and wasted in Toledo, just inland from Newport.

Police say an investigation revealed the elk had been shot by a high-powered rifle.

Police say four days later three cow elk were found shot and killed with a high-caliber rifle and were left to waste in a clear-cut several miles from Highway 6 on Fox Creek Road.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lawsuit Contends State Agency Neglect Caused Teen’s Death Measles on the Move??? Bend Paralympic Athlete Sues Home Depot Plan Proposed to Bring Homeless Off Eugene Streets Astoria Waives Bills for Federal Workers Jackson County Asks State to Deny Pipeline Permit
Comments