In Brief: A decent kid’s flick that mighta been better released closer to Halloween.



The House with a Clock in Its Walls is a bit early. This would be a much better release for Halloween. It stars Jack Black as Lewis Barnavelt’s weird Warlock uncle Jonathan, Cate Blanchett as Florence Zimmerman, the worried witch next door and Owen Vaccaro as Lewis Barnavelt.

It’s 1955 and Lewis is an orphan forced to move in with Jonathan. The house is a bit haunted. The former occupant — Issac Izard — put a clock in one of the walls of the house that when it reaches a certain time will destroy humanity.

The boy becomes the key to solving the mystery. As a Warlock in training, he also gets in the way.

The non-Halloween release is a surprise and so is the producers not offering this in 3D. The visuals are terrific and would be awesome in that format. Unfortunately, the plot and premise don’t keep up with the promise made in the trailer or with the film’s special effects.

Of course this is from the view of an adult.

Obviously, The House with a Clock in Its Walls isn’t aimed at adults. The original story is from a book from novelist James Bellairs. Wikipedia describes Bellairs’ novels as being written for young adults. For the movie, kids — mainly boys — aged six to 10 or 12 is a more likely target.

If that’s the aim it succeeds.

Black and Blanchett have a blast with their characters. Even better, they have great chemistry. This is the type of nod-and-a-wink role that Black does best. Blanchett’s deadpan delivery offsets his quirkiness and a manic, machine gun elocution that’s — at times — almost exhausting.

Vacarro — who is the film’s main character — is the plot’s pivot. He is terrific a goggled geek who struggles to fit in with his school mates and with his very strange uncle. You find him impossible not to like and feel sorry for the kid almost immediately.

Twelve of Bellair’s books feature Lewis Barnavelt. While this will no doubt generate a sequel, one can hope that there won’t be 11 more movies. Most adults will barely be able to sit through one. Kids? Maybe. It depends on the kid.

The bottom-line: The House with a Clock in Its Walls is just not all that magical. This is a concept that’s been better done a bunch of times in other movies.

Director: Eli Roth

Stars: Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Sunny Suljic, Kyle MacLachlan, Vanessa Anne Williams, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Colleen Camp

Rated PG for mature themes. This is a good fit for kids 8 to 12 but not much past that. Parent, on the other hand, will find it excruciating. Give this a kid friendly 3 1/2 to 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



