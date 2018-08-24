In Brief: Muppets like you’ve never seen them and probably didn’t want to see them. BTW, this is a hard R-rating. Very mature stuff. Don’t take your kids.



The Happytime Murders opening credits say the movie is a production of HA, or the Henson Alternative. Henson meaning Jim Henson of muppet fame. Alternative is an understatement. Yes it has muppet characters and yes, it’s directed by Henson’s son Brian and is produced by The Jim Henson Company.

This film is light-years different than anything the company has done before. As the trailer so eloquently puts it, The Happytime Murders is what muppets do when the kids aren’t around.

Or to put it another way, it’s muppets for adults.

In fact, The Happytime Murders will remind you more of the marionette classic Team America: World Police. The big difference being Team America was quite funny.

The Happytime Murders is not.

One doesn’t have much trouble seeing Miss Piggy doing something R-rated but no way do we envision Kermit the Frog tossing out F-bombs. So — no — none of the muppets you know of are in this one.

Henson created all new characters and wrapped them into an R-rated comedy-murder mystery. As noted earlier, since it’s not all that funny maybe the use of the word comedy is a poor choice. The other half of the statement is mystery and it’s — like the comedy — not a very good one.

The film calls the muppets puppets and casts Melissa McCarthy as Detective Connie Edwards whose former partner is the puppet Phil Philips. Puppets and humans co-exist but puppets are discriminated against and put down in racial overtones by some humans. Phil was the first puppet to ever be a cop but a mistake cost him his career and his friendship with Edwards.

He now makes his living as a private detective.

Phil’s brother Larry was a star on an old TV show called The Happytime Gang. After waiting for years Larry and the other puppets from the show are finally going to get royalties. Those royalties will make them rich. Then Larry is murdered. Other characters from the show are murdered, too.

Phil is determined to find the killer and is forced to work again with Edwards.

Henson kicks The Happytime Murders off as a light comedy with some terrific wordplay, muppety slapstick, and some nicely crafted adult humor. It’s here we must remember the original The Muppet Show — on TV from 1976 to 81 — ran only a half-an-hour.

For a half-an-hour this a bit over 90-minute movie is pretty funny. The last hour not so much. No muppets — or in this case puppets — are to blame. Humans are the total cause. In this case it’s McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone who co-produce, Henson (The Muppets Christmas Carol, Muppets Treasure Island) and the two writers, Todd Berge and Dee Austin Robertson.

Both have resumes packed with the writing of short subjects. The lack of experience doing longer movie projects is apparent.

The charismatic McCarthy is always a treat. Even when she’s bad she’s good. No knock there. Her cohort — pardon the pun — in crime is Bill Barretta who gives voice to Phil. He’s been doing muppet voices since 1994. He has some great lines and it’s a fun piece of work.

The show stealer — however — is Maya Rudolph. She plays Phil’s girl Friday Bubbles. Rudolph perfectly mimics the voice, facial expressions and body language of the actresses who did similar characters in detective flicks in the 1940s and 1950s. It’s a terrific piece of work.

Too bad Rudolph doesn’t have more to do.

Henson does manage to keep things moving along fairly quickly. But outside of a really funny bit or two — and especially the wonderful cameo from McCarthy’s hubby Falcone — the film just has no energy.

In Jim Henson’s era, the Muppets were magic and side-splitting funny. Not to sound like one of the two grumpy old men who used to bash the comedy at the close the TV show, but Henson, his writing team and the actors settle for raunch over giggles and foul language over laughs.

Sad.

I don’t want to know much about movies before I see them. Prior to seeing film I asked one of the security people why she didn’t bring her kids. Two-minutes into the movie I understood.

Definitely trust the R-rating on this one.

Director: Brian Henson

Stars: Melissa McCarthy, Bill Barretta, Maya Rudolph, Elizabeth Banks, Dorien Davies, Leslie David Baker, Joel McHale, Ben Falcone

This really is an R-RATING. So pay attention. Like I said at the opening of the review, this is not a kid’s movie. It’s also not a very good adult movie either. Give it a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



