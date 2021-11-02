The Grotto To Open Christmas Festival Of Lights November 26th

PORTLAND, Ore. -After missing last year due to the pandemic, The Grotto says it’s opening its traditional Christmas Festival of Lights on Friday, November 26th.
The over two million lights can be seen until December 30th.
“We were disappointed last year when we were unable to open due to the pandemic. We can’t wait to once again share the joy of Christmas with the community,” said Chris Blanchard, executive director. “We invite everyone to come and share in the celebration.”
Nightly capacity limits are in place and tickets need to be bought online in advance.
To purchase tickets now, and to learn about The Grotto’s Covid-19 protocol, please go to thegrotto.org.