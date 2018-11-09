In Brief: A terrific animated Christmas movie.



The Grinch is the fourth major release of Dr. Seuss’ classic story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The first — and best — is the 30-minute TV version from 1966. Remove the commercials and whittle it down, and you have about a 20-minute video. Boris Karloff narrated, and Warner Brothers cartoon titans Chuck Jones and Ben Washam animated Theodore Geisel’s story word for word.

By the way, in case you didn’t know, Seuss is Geisel’s middle name. That has absolutely zero to do with this film but it is something I didn’t know until now.

You all know the story. The Grinch lives in a cave atop Mt. Crumpet. From there he can look down on the Whos of Whoville. He’s not a big fan of Whos or want to have much to do with them. So with the help of his loyal and loving dog, Max, the Grinch steals all the decorations outside homes and inside, all presents and everything about Christmas.

Geisel — I suspect — loved Christmas. The concern of his 1957 book is how we miss the reason for the holiday. This — and Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol — are not just my two favorite Christmas stories, they are my all-time favorite stories.

Both are very deep but simple philosophical statements, and when done correctly, they’re amazing.

When not so well done — like the Jim Carrey-Ron Howard collaboration How the Grinch Stole Christmas from 2000 — the profound message of the stories gets muddied. The Carrey star vehicle is overdone and awful. It adds a complex backstory on how the Grinch became the Grinch.

The other is a 1992 half-hour TV special narrated by Walter Matthau. As much as I love the story of the Grinch, I haven’t seen that one.

As for the current version of The Grinch, some will insist this is a “holiday” movie. It’s not. The Grinch is a Christmas movie. There — in the eyes of some — is a difference. In this case, and in the case of the Seuss book, the Grinch doesn’t hate the “holidays,” he hates Christmas and everything about it.

Another piece of evidence for my Christmas claim is the music the directors — Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier — pack into the early part of their film. It’s as Christmassy as Christmas gets and even includes songs about the reason for the season.

The humor comes from the Grinch’s impossible not to love Max, an overweight reindeer, all of the goods and gadgets in the Grinch’s cave and from the Grinch himself. Is it good? Well, there are spots in the film that had me laughing out loud.

That’s not easy.

There are negatives. It’s written by Michael LeSieur (Keeping Up with the Joneses) and Timmy Swerdlow (Snow Dogs). They also add a backstory for Grinch’s hatred of Christmas, and they add to his plan hatching. Their script is a good one but Yarrow (co-director of The Secret Life of Pets) and producer-turned-director Mosier (Clerks, Clerks II, Dogma) stretch the story out to give it the length needed to make this a major motion picture release.

Next is the narration of rapper Pharrell Williams. Missing from his delivery is the much-needed tongue-in-cheek humor of the book, and that Karloff used in the 1966 original. He isn’t awful but his reading is a bit flat.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange) gives voice to the Grinch. Like Williams, he is competent but his delivery is also a bit flat. Cumberbatch does benefit, however, from the aforementioned pretty good script. It has some clever moments and — of course — the Grinch’s big, heart growing three-sizes payoff.

It’s that payoff and some decent animation that makes The Grinch a perfect holi — er, I mean — Christmas movie.

Directors: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Pharrell Williams, Cameron Seely, Kenan Thompson, Angela Landsbury, Tristan O’Hare

Rated PG for mature themes. It’s the Grinch. What’s not to love? Give this a 4 out of 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.