The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story is the official title. It’s kinda James Bondy. The film even has an opening that looks like what you’d see in a 007 flick. It’s beautifully done but has no life. Kind of like this movie.

Spider’s Web just has no life.

Here’s the gist of the story. Claire Foy is the new Lisbeth Salander. She’s caught up in a plot to steal a computer application that will allow the possessor to control all of the nuclear weapons on the planet.

Already I’m yawning.

The Spider’s Web opening scenes give you a bit of a backstory on Salander. It involves her and her sister as kids and sets up what happens in the present. Daddy is a bit of a perv and wants sister Camilla. Lisbeth begs Camilla to run away with her but she stays.

The decision to run turns out to be disastrous.

In the present, Salander is hired by the application’s developer who’s having second thoughts. He wants her to steal his program back from the U.S. National Security Agency. She succeeds. That sends the program’s administrator Edwin Needham to Sweden to find Salander and get it back.

He’s done by Sorry to Bother You’s Lakeith Stanfield.

Before can get to Salander the program is stolen from her and she’s nearly killed. To find the bad guys, Salander enlists former lover and journalist Mikael Blomkvist. He succeeds and that leads to a predictable but shaky alliance with Needham and to a long, drawn out confrontation with the film’s villains.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is directed by Fede Alvarez who did 2016’s most excellent thriller Don’t Breathe. Like the Americanized version of Stieg Larsson’s brilliant thriller, his film is sanitized and too polished.

Cookie cutter might be the best description.

The original, subtitled 2009 thriller with Michael Nyqvist and Noomie Rapace and the two sequels were brilliant. What made them so good was raw energy that fed the stark reality of the crimes at hand. It also gave the romance between the two main characters three dimensions.

Plus, the film was cold. Director Niels Arden Oplev’s did it so well that you actually felt how bitter the cold was that awful winter. At the same time — and ironically — you felt the heat and passion of the Salander-Blomkvist affair.

That’s missing here. Foy wowed us as Janet Armstrong in First Man and she’s a very good actress. Plus, she’s up to the physical demands of the role. What Foy lacks is the mystery and the personal power of Rapace. Roony Mara — in the American remake — lacked the same qualities. So as good as Foy, Lakeith and their cast mates are, they — and this story — can’t compete with the original.

Plus, the film is half-hour too long. However, cutting it down wouldn’t help. The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story would better be called a dragged out dragon tattoo story.

Director: Fede Alvarez

Stars: Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Sverrir Gudnason, Christopher Convery, Stephen Merchant, Cameron Britton, Vicky Krieps

Rated R for violence, brief nudity and mature themes. A sanitized and Americanized sequel to a much-better original Swedish series. Give this a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



