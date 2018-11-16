In Brief: A movie about Gary Hart’s 1988 failed presidential campaign. And we care?



This is a movie review on a movie doing a review of a former presidential campaign. As a story, it’s not all that interesting. That leaves me with very little to do but pontificate about what I think the point of the movie might be.

Former Colorado Senator Gary Hart ran for president in 1988. His campaign was short-lived but intense. Hart apparently was a womanizer who got caught in a sexual encounter with Donna Rice who worked for his campaign.

Sort of.

That a person in U.S. politics was womanizing or got caught isn’t the story. It’s that Hart’s affair turned the art of getting elected president into — well — an art. Hart’s response and subsequent campaign flubs caused him to end his bid for the presidency just three-weeks after it became official.

The movie doesn’t tell you this, but Hart — after pulling out — tried to jump back in and jump start the campaign. It failed and he left politics. Most who know Hart, and those who supported him claim he was one of the most intelligent political candidates of all time.

The Front Runner casts Hugh Jackman as the cerebral and very charismatic Hart. Oscar and Golden Globe winner and Farmers Insurance commercial huckster J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) plays Hart’s campaign manager Bill Dixon.

Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring series) is cast as Hart’s long-suffering wife Lee.

The film is co-written and directed by Jason Reitman (Tully, Men, Women & Children, Up in the Air, Thank You for Smoking). I love Reitman’s work. Until now he’s been not only very good but very thought-provoking. In this case the thought-provoke is the headache I got when trying to figure out Reitman’s point.

The movie is based on journalist Matt Bai’s book. Bai also helped with the screenplay. It’s one that takes some liberties with the story, and how it all unfolded. That’s an oddity considering Bai’s journalism background and that it’s his book.

The film says this is the first time mainstream U.S. news media acted like the tabloids. That’s one of the points reviewers have pointed out about Bai’s exposé.

Reitman’s movie also looks at the question of whether a free press should care what a person does in the privacy of their own home and in their own private lives. It’s one many of today’s journalists and citizens are asking now.

Another point — since we’re pondering things — is the rush of media to go after Hart once the Miami Herald story about his weekend with Rice was revealed. It was a feeding frenzy. From there the man didn’t stand a chance.

The movie dances around — but refuses to land on — my conclusion that Hart’s affair was more about scooping the other guy than the affair. Ironically, it didn’t matter a few years after Hart’s failed bid when news of Bill Clinton’s affair with Gennifer Flowers came to light.

He went on to become president.

That has us spinning back to the point of The Front Runner? Is it to remind us that in today’s world affairs outside of marriage matter? Maybe? But I suppose that depends on the political persuasion and party for some, and not so much for others. Is that the point? On that I’m not sure.

I’m not even sure The Front Runner has a point.

Here’s an even bigger problem. The movie is boring. It’s not dramatic. It’s not intense. It’s well-acted — Jackman is great as is Simmons. So is Farmiga and the rest of the cast but it’s history and does anyone care about Gary Hart anymore?

A one-hour History Channel documentary would be much more interesting. That is assuming they don’t already have one.

An affair outside of marriage, and refusing to answer the question of whether he’d ever committed adultery did Hart in. Today an affair like that had by Hart is commonplace. Some citizens respond critically to such deeds. Others don’t care.

Most of us — if the truth is to be told — wish the media and politicians and would just shut up and do the jobs they’re supposed to do. In the case of those governing, they need to govern, keep their noses to the grindstone and worry about their own moral misgivings.

As for media. While we respect freedom of the press and find it very, very important, most of us wish you’d just shut up about affairs and who slept with who and cover what’s really important.

Maybe that’s the point of The Front Runner.

Who knows. However, by this point in this review I’m more interested in my point about the press than the movie. To prove it I note a recently released film A Private War. It’s biopic about the late Marie Colvin. She was a foreign correspondent for Britain’s The Sunday Times. Colvin specialized in telling the stories of the innocent victims of war. Her message to the masses was simple. War does most of its damage to innocent people. Those starting conflict, those providing defense and — most horrifying of all — those profiting financially from that conflict, rarely suffer.

It was her hope someone would actually listen and that she could inspire — not only leaders — but average people to be outraged.

Maybe that’s the point of The Front Runner. We should be outraged about what Colvin covered and not about who in political circles is sleeping with who.

Or is it with whom?

The bottom-line: The Front Runner is almost as big a disaster as Gary Hart’s failed presidential campaign.

Director: Jason Reitman

Stars: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Molly Ephriam, Mamoudou Athie, Steve Zissis, Bill Burr, Sara Paxton, Mark O’Brien, Chris Coy, Kaitlyn Dever, Alfred Molina, Kevin Pollack

Rated R for mature themes and language. This movie is almost as disastrous as Gary Hart’s failed presidential campaign. Give it a 2 on the Average Joe Movie o to 5 scale.



