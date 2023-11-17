KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

The Flu Is Soaring In Seven States, Rising In Others

November 17, 2023 10:12AM PST
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say at least seven states are seeing high levels of the flu and that cases are rising in other parts of the country.

New flu data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows flu is steadily rising.

The winter flu season traditionally ramps up in December or January.

But it took off in October last year and is making a November entrance now.

Louisiana has very high flu activity.

There is high activity in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and South Carolina and the District of Columbia.

Health officials in Puerto Rico declared an influenza epidemic earlier this month.

