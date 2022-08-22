KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Portland's Afternoon News w/ Tim Lantz
The FBI isn’t even trying to hide their corruption

August 22, 2022 12:49PM PDT
You know the old saying “Who Watches The Watchmen”? Well it’s more important now than ever when the FBI is sending the same agents in charge of the Russia collision hoax to raid Donald Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago. For more information, Lars speaks with Paul Sperry, who is an investigative journalist with RealClearInvestigations.

 

