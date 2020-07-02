The English Language Irregardessly Irregarded
By Cooper Banks
U.S. publisher Merriam-Webster now says the false (and ridiculously redundant) term “irregardless” is now officially a definable word.
Man, I thought I’d seen just about everything in this crazy time, but this is discouraging in a whole different kind of way (chuckling). The way I understand this literary travesty is that Merriam-Webster basically caved.
So many people use the non-word “irregardless” that the publisher figured it’s best just to acknowledge it as an actual word.
Merrian-Webster has defined the word ‘irregardless’, saying it is the same as ‘regardless’ and is used in non-standard English.
I suppose it’s consolation enough for me to see this storied publisher at least acknowledge that term as “non-standard”.
It’s worth noting, however, Merriam-Webster is not the first to define “irregardless”.
The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition, 2018; The Oxford English Dictionary, 2nd edition, 1976; and Cambridge Dictionary, 2018; have also defined the word.
At all rates have to love the recent exchange about it on Twitter, though.
Merriam-Webster tweeted that the English language is now “literally dead”. Ha! Good one Merriam-Webster.