The “Election Integrity Partnership” Group Doesn’t Keep To It’s Name
October 7, 2022 9:51AM PDT
The “election integrity partnership” is the group that got to decide who was spreading “misinformation” on the 2020 elections, in places like Facebook and Twitter, but did they just use it as a chance to label conservative media as misinformation? For more information, Lars speaks with John Solomon who is a political commentator and conservative expert, and founder of JusttheNews.com
