The East Coast Prepares to be Pounded by Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 10: Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Florida (AP) – The storm surge from Hurricane Michael has come ashore and is growing deeper.

According to a National Hurricane Center update, a National Ocean Service water level station at Apalachicola reported over 4 feet of inundation above ground level. Forecasters say Michael could push up to 14 feet of ocean water surging over normal tides in Apalachicola.

Waves are already gnawing away at the base of sand dunes at Panama City Beach. Officials say evacuation holdouts better be wearing their life jackets.