The East Coast Prepares to be Pounded by Hurricane Michael
By Grant McHill
|
Oct 10, 2018 @ 7:57 AM
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 10: Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Florida (AP) – The storm surge from Hurricane Michael has come ashore and is growing deeper.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 10: Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to a National Hurricane Center update, a National Ocean Service water level station at Apalachicola reported over 4 feet of inundation above ground level. Forecasters say Michael could push up to 14 feet of ocean water surging over normal tides in Apalachicola.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 10: Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Waves are already gnawing away at the base of sand dunes at Panama City Beach. Officials say evacuation holdouts better be wearing their life jackets.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

KXL On Tour Photos WA Education Chief Says Strikes Could Last Weeks Oregon Truck Driver Accused of Damaging Covered Bridge on East Coast Scandal-Plagued EPA Administrator Pruitt Resigns LeBron James Agrees to Sign 4-Year Deal with Lakers Thursday Is The Summer Solstice: 3 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Longest Day Of The Year
Comments