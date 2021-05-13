In Brief: A so-so horror movie that features an exceptional performance from a young actor and one that makes it definitely worth watching.
Horror movies like The Djinn are revolve around a similar themes. There’s a haunted book, or a toy, or a doll, or an artifact containing some sort of demon that attacks a family via a kid.
Most of them are horrible. Truthfully, so is The Djinn. However, it’s terrible with an asterisk.
More on that in a bit.
You are never told Dylan’s age. He’s 10 to 12ish, lives alone with his disk jockey father and has no voice. Something happened to him and, though Dylan can hear, he has to use sign language to talk.
He and dad just moved into a new place. Left alone for the night while dad goes to work, Dylan finds the Book of Shadows. In it he finds a spell that can give him his fondest wish. What he doesn’t pay attention to is the fine print that says that wish comes along with the Djinn claiming his soul.
As soon as he makes the wish, the attacks of the Djinn start. One of the weapons the demon uses against the boy is images of his mom. He watched her commit suicide sometime before they moved into the new digs.
Back to the asterisk. It is the performance of Ezra Dewey who plays Dylan. The kid is an exceptional actor. His wordless work is punctuated by script that full advantage of his marvelous facial expressions ability to use body language to communicate feelings.
His performance earns this low-budget horror movie a positive rating.
The story? Iffy at best. The brilliance of the writing and directing of relative newcomers, David Charbonier and Justin Powell is how they use the talent of Dewey. They run him practically to — pun intended — death as he cleverly out clevers an ancient villain.
Dewey does it brilliantly. This kid — if he gets lucky and gets more notice — has a very bright acting future.
Directors: David Charbonier and Justin Powell
Stars: Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, Teve Poe, John Erickson
Rated R for horror scenes, some language and mature themes. You can’t beat the acting of Ezra Dewey. This kid if a real find in a so-so horror movie. His performance earns The Djinn a positive rating. Give it a 3 1/2 on the Friday Flicks with Gary o to 5 scale.
The Djinn can be streamed on a number of streaming sites.
Gary Wolcott has been reviewing movies on radio, television and newspaper since 1990. He believes — and this is an estimate only — that he’s seen something close to 10,000 movies in his lifetime. Gary is a lifelong fan of films and catches a couple of hundred movies a year. He believes movies ought to be seen on the big screen and not on the small screen in your living room or family room. While he loves movies, he also says reviewing film can be a real sacrifice and that he sees many movies so you don’t have to.
He is one of KXL 101.1 FM’s film critics and joined the news staff in 2014. Gary is also the film critic for Tri-Cities, Washington’s Tri-City Herald.