The Defeat Of California’s Diversity Quota

You would be sued into oblivion if you told a minority owned company they had to have a straight white man on their board, so is it any surprise California’s law demanding corporations put people on their board based on their race and sex preference is illegal? For more information, Lars speaks with Devon Westhill, the President and General Counsel for the Center for Equal Opportunity, and Federalist Society Legal Expert.
