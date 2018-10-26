Portland Ore – The U.S. Geological Survey is classifying 18 U.S. volcanoes, including four in Oregon and four in Washington state, as a “very high threat” because of what’s been happening inside them and how close they are to people. At the top of the list is Hawaii’s Kilauea, which has been erupting this year. Washington’s Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier came in second and third, followed by Redoubt Volcano in Alaska and Mount Shasta in California. Mt Hood and the Three Sisters is also on the dangerous volcanoes list.