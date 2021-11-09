      Weather Alert

The Dalles City Council Approves Deal With Google

Nov 9, 2021 @ 2:55pm
u, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The council of a small Oregon city has approved a deal with Google that will enable the technology giant to build more water-guzzling data centers there, though some residents worry about drought and the secrecy.

A single data center can churn through millions of gallons of water per day to keep hot-running equipment cool.

Members of the Dalles City Council unanimously approved the $28.5 million deal Monday night.

How much water the new data centers would use, and how much the existing ones in The Dalles have been using, remains confidential.

TAGS
deal Google The Dalles water
Popular Posts
Biden Weaponizing Every Single Agency Against Us
Close Race For Governor In NJ, GOP's Youngkin Takes Virginia
U.S. Mandates Vaccines Or Tests For Big Companies By Jan. 4
Police Investigating Death Of Teenager In Federal Way Park
Washington County Bans Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products
Connect With Us Listen To Us On