The Criminal Alien of the Week Report by David Cross

It has been an interesting second full week in the month of January when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at for your Pacific Northwest radio listeners a criminal illegal alien who has a history of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) in Tehama County, California and Clatsop County, Oregon.
But first some background information; earlier this year I requested from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs immigration enforcement stories.
Thursday, October 31, 2019 ICE Public Affairs Officer Tanya J. Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Gilberto Arciga-Bermudez (ID: unknown; DOB: unknown), age estimation 50 years, a crime story with illegal immigration enforcement implications:
“Repeat immigration violator Gilberto Arciga-Bermudez is a citizen of Mexico and in the United States illegally.
Arciga-Bermudez has been apprehended by the Border Patrol attempting to enter the U.S. without inspection on four occasions between 2006 and 2009. Each time he was allowed to voluntarily return to Mexico rather than be detained for immigration removal proceedings.
On Feb. 3, 1991, Arciga-Bermudez was arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department charges of both felony DUI and causing bodily injury. He was subsequently convicted of DUI on Feb. 20, 1991.
On April 8, 2008, Arciga-Bermudez was arrested by Seaside Police Department for driving under the influence.
On Aug. 11, 2018, Arciga-Bermudez was again arrested by the Seaside Police Department for DUI and reckless endangering. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) encountered Arciga-Bermudez during criminal proceedings associated with that arrest. On Sept. 10, 2019, Arciga-Bermudez was convicted on all counts.
On Sept. 23, 2019, ICE detained Arciga-Bermudez without incident. He is currently being housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center, pending immigration proceedings.”– Tanya J. Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Analysis of the preceding ICE information on Gilberto Arciga-Bermudez:
Gilberto Arciga-Bermudez has been previously apprehended and sent back to his country of origin Mexico four times between 2006 and 2009:
Over an approximate 28-year period Gilberto Arciga-Bermudez has been convicted of DUII three times.
In ICE custody, with the three previous DUII convictions, Gilberto Arciga-Bermudez is very likely, if he hasn’t been already, going to be deported to Mexico.
10/31/2019
ICE Statement: Gilberto Arciga-Bermudez
