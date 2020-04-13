      Breaking News
The Coronavirus pandemic is exposing gaps in our public health system

Apr 13, 2020 @ 11:40am

Lars brings on Marc Morial, President of the National Urban League to discuss how the Coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black Americans. Of course the virus doesn’t target people based on race or gender however, we need to know what preexisting conditions make people more vulnerable to the virus. As we go forward we need to make sure that testing is universally available which raises future questions about how to handle unforeseen viruses and diseases. Listen below for more.

