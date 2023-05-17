The Controversial Daniel Penny Case Unraveled

In the aftermath of a chilling incident on a New York City subway, where Daniel Penny was captured on video using a prolonged chokehold that resulted in the death of Jordan Neely, the past two weeks have been marked by intense scrutiny surrounding Penny’s actions.

The 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran has faced widespread calls for his arrest, while activists have denounced him as a vigilante, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has labeled him a “murderer.” However, as the Manhattan district attorney’s office moves forward with charging Penny with second-degree manslaughter, an unexpected twist has emerged. Penny has garnered a surprising wave of financial and online support from prominent Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Fox News personalities, and conservatives on Elon Musk’s Twitter. These high-profile figures have rallied behind Penny, hailing him as a “hero” and a “good Samaritan.”

What’s the real story behind the arrest and trial of Daniel Penny? For more information, Lars speaks with Zack Smith is a Legal Fellow with the Heritage Foundation, and co-author with Cully Stimson of the new book “Rogue Prosecutors: How Radical Soros Lawyers Are Destroying America’s Communities.”