The Connection between Police Training Deficiencies and Tragedies like the Tyre Nichols Case

The Tyre Nichols case has caused nationwide shock and outrage. The absence of experienced police officers at the scene highlights a critical shortage of experienced police officers in America, particularly in cities like Memphis. The events of 2020 led to widespread retirements among experienced officers, while budget cuts have left cities struggling to hire new recruits. This has led to a chronic shortage of officers, including supervisors, and an increase in the number of police quitting. To fill these vacancies, cities are offering incentives and lowering standards, resulting in a desperate attempt to fill hundreds of empty police slots.

Is a lack of trained officers behind tragedies like the death of Tyre Nichols? For more information, Lars speaks with Lance LoRusso, the founder of the Blue Line Lawyer Institute, former cop, and author of the books, “When Cops Kill” and “Blue News.”