The Civil War Is Done

Eugene, Ore. — Oregon unveiled its complete schedule for the 2024 college football season as it transitions into the Big Ten conference. Notably absent from the list of opponents is Oregon State, marking the first time in nearly 80 years that the traditional rivalry game between the Ducks and Beavers will not take place. The last interruption in the rivalry occurred during 1943 and 1944 due to the impact of World War II.

This time, the absence of the rivalry game appears to be linked to Oregon’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, leaving Oregon State behind. The decision to omit the game from the 2024 schedule wasn’t explicitly addressed in Oregon’s release.

The university previously expressed intentions to continue the rivalry across various sports following their departure for the Big Ten. Oregon’s Athletic Director, Rob Mullens, stated the university’s objective to schedule Oregon State in every possible sport. However, the complexities of football scheduling, especially non-conference games planned years in advance, seemingly led to the absence of the rivalry game in 2024.

Oregon’s and Oregon State’s schedules are reportedly booked well into the 2030s, limiting the opportunity to accommodate the rivalry game. As a result, it’s improbable that the rivalry will resume in the near future until the non-conference schedule opens up for both schools.

The 2024 schedule for Oregon football includes matchups against Hawai’i, Idaho, Texas Tech, Boise State, UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Washington. Notably, the absence of Oregon State in the schedule for the upcoming season marks a significant departure from the longstanding tradition of the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game.