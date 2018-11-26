The Cinnamon Bear Returns

Portland, Oregon-Be the guests of honor on this two-hour cruise. Enjoy holiday treats while a cast of fanciful characters entertain you with storytelling, music and magic. Have your picture taken with the Cinnamon Bear himself atop his magical throne. Make this a holiday your child will remember forever.

Day cruise from $36 adults/$28 children ages 1-12/$10 infant. Includes one picture with the Cinnamon Bear for each child and light snack buffet. Fruit, yogurt, granola, scones, bagels & cream cheese, milk, orange juice, hot cocoa, coffee& tea. Nightime cruise from $42 adult/$32 child/$10 infant. Price subject to change and does not include landing fee.

Reservations for 15+ Call 503-224-3900

Visit the Cinnamon Bear Cruise website

The original recordings of the Cinnamon Bear radio program created in 1937, still broadcast today between Thanksgiving and Christmas and celebrated aboard the Portland Spirit Cinnamon Bear Cruise. Paddy O’Cinnamon and his friends Judy and Jimmy meet the whimsical characters of enchanting Maybeland – Queen Melissa, Crazy Quilt Dragon, Wintergreen Witch, Santa Claus and others in this 26-episode set.

The History of Portland Spirit

and The Cinnamon Bear.

It all started with a 1937 radio serial, created by Glanville and Elizabeth Heish, the kind they don’t make anymore. Funny, though, how this particular one has endured, for here we are, 70 years later, with our tribute to ‘The Cinnamon Bear,’ a true classic that has a special place in the hearts of those who live in the Northwest, where it is perhaps best remembered. It inspired us to make it an annual part of our Willamette River outings, with special Cinnamon Bear family cruises, perfect for the holidays. We invite you to join us this holiday season.

It is a privilege to present this journey to those who will find it warmly nostalgic, and to introduce this classic to yet another generation.

Cinnamon Bear Cruises

November and December

See the Cinnamon Bear website for dates and times

