The carnage against Christian’s across the globe is getting swept under the rug.
We will never forget about what happened on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.  That being said, the murders and persecution of Christians in many other places around the world happen every day without many of us knowing about it.  Frank Gaffney, the Founder and President of the Center for Security Policy, speaks with Lars about how “those responsible for such oppression are generally able to engage in it with impunity.”

