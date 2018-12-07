The Cardboard Crunch

Portland Ore – Shown above is a box of Fisher-Price toys in “frustration free packaging” designed by Amazon.

It is shipped in a specially-designed plain cardboard box to the end customer rather than being first placed in the standard wrapping meant to be displayed for sale on a store shelf which is then placed within a second corrugated cardboard box used to ship it to the customer. it’s an example of the packaging materials consumers will now have to recycle. Recyclers are swamped by cardboard as online sales take off. They say consumers could do a better job at separating the plastics from the paper.