The Boy Who Hopped to Happiness

July 3, 2024 6:54AM PDT
Photo courtesy of Ty Chiko

Ty Chiko has been an amputee since he was a child.  He knows all too well how children with disabilities aren’t included in a lot of things, and

how others judge them and even mock them at times.   He says he had a great support system at home, but other kids may not.   He’s written a book called “The Boy Who Hopped to Happiness”.  You can hear more about that here:

 

 

The book is written, but Chiko needs help with the publishing costs, and has set up a GO FUND ME.

Photo courtesy of Ty Chiko

 

Photo courtesy of Ty Chiko

 

If you’d like to help get the book published you can click here

