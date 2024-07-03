Ty Chiko has been an amputee since he was a child. He knows all too well how children with disabilities aren’t included in a lot of things, and

how others judge them and even mock them at times. He says he had a great support system at home, but other kids may not. He’s written a book called “The Boy Who Hopped to Happiness”. You can hear more about that here:

The book is written, but Chiko needs help with the publishing costs, and has set up a GO FUND ME.

If you’d like to help get the book published you can click here