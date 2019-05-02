The Bow Tie Getting National Attention

Denver, Colorado – Hey Rip City, did you notice that Bow Tie? Blazers Coach Terry Stotts was wearing one during last night’s game. It’s getting national attention now, because of the special reason behind the bow tie. It’s a tribute to the team’s video guy and player coach Jon Yim. Yim was recently in a serious car crash. He suffered a broken leg and collapsed lung. He’s still in the hospital. Yim started a Trailblazers tradition of coaches wearing bow ties on Wednesdays. Now the team is honoring him back. Coach Stotts gave Yim a nice shout out during the game too.