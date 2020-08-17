The BLM and the Civil rights movement of the 1960’s are in no way similar
Lars brings on Derryck Green, a political commentator, writer, and a member of Project 21 – a National Leadership Network of Black Conservatives to discuss how BLM and the Civil Rights movement of the 1960’s compare. The Civil Rights movement focused less on violence and looting, and according to Green, the BLM movement is completely opposite. Listen below for more.
