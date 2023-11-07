The Air Force Asks Congress To Protect Its Nuclear Launch Sites From Encroaching Wind Turbines

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, wind turbines spin near the Malmstrom Air Force Base missile launch site Alpha-03 in Geyser, Mont., in August 2023. As the nation’s energy needs have increased, turbines have grown in size and number, and are being placed closer to the underground silos where Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles are kept ready to fire. The Air Force is concerned that the turbines are making it dangerous for their helicopter crews to fly out to the sites, often flying low and fast, when responding to an alarm at one of the silos. The service is seeking a two nautical mile buffer zone around the sites. (John Turner/U.S. Air Force via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is asking Congress to restrict further construction of the towering wind turbines that have edged closer to its nuclear missile sites in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado.

The underground silos share space on vast private farmlands with the turbines, which have grown in size and number as the country’s energy needs have increased.

But the turbines make it dangerous for military helicopter crews, which need to fly in low and fast when a site alarm triggers.

The Air Force wants Congress to pass legislation to create a buffer zone of 2 nautical miles around each site.

The legislation has the support of wind energy advocates.

Existing towers would be unaffected.