      Weather Alert

The abortion industry is a money-making industry

Jun 23, 2020 @ 11:46am

Lars brings on Pamela Whitehead,  director of ProLove Ministries and CheckMyClinic.org, a website where users can search the health care violations of abortion clinics that were cited by state health departments to discuss the major decision by SCOTUS to require abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital 30 miles from their facilities. Listen below for more.

The post The abortion industry is a money-making industry appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast