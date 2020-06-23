The abortion industry is a money-making industry
Lars brings on Pamela Whitehead, director of ProLove Ministries and CheckMyClinic.org, a website where users can search the health care violations of abortion clinics that were cited by state health departments to discuss the major decision by SCOTUS to require abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital 30 miles from their facilities. Listen below for more.
