The 15 Funniest #StayHomeBand Names
With coronavirus on everybody’s mind these days, Twitter decided to retool a bunch of band names for these stuck-at-home times. Below are xx of the funniest suggestions:
- Pandemic! at the Disco
- Off the Street Boys
- Red Hot Covid Peppers
- Mike Pence None the Richer
- Stevie Wonder When I’ll Go Outside Again
- Barry Manalone
- JamiroQUIET! I’m in a Zoom Meeting!
- One Infection
- Purell Williams
- The Indoors
- No Cure
- Pearl Jammies
- Billy Idle
- Jimmy Eats Everything in the Pantry
- Depressed Mode