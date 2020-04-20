The 10 Best & Worst U.S. States for Working From Home
With so many folks working from home these days, the folks at Wallethub have crunched the numbers on which U.S. states offer the best work-from-home conditions. Based on such factors as share of workers working from home before COVID-19, internet cost and cybersecurity, here are the 10 states that ranked the best;
- Delaware
- Washington
- New Hampshire
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Arizona
- Utah
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- South Dakota
And here are the 10 worst (check the link for more):
- Alaska
- Hawaii
- Mississippi
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
- North Dakota
- Rhode Island
- Iowa
- Wyoming
- Washington, D.C.