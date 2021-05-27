That’s a Smart Kid!!!

The newest member of Mensa is a two year old.
Mensa is an international organization that recognizes smart people. Really smart people.
Kashe Quest from Los Angeles has now been accepted into the high IQ society. The toddler already has an IQ of 146.
The average IQ in America is 100.
Kashe’s mom says at about 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes, and can identify all 50 states by shape and location on a map, is learning Spanish, even though it’s not spoken at home, count to 100, and identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols.
Mom says she is still a normal 2-year-old who has tantrums.
https://abc7.com/society/this-toddler-with-an-iq-of-146-is-americas-youngest-mensa-member/10702553/