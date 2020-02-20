…That Debate Was So Hot…

By Cooper Banks
I kept smacking myself on the knee, wondering if it was really happening. Not pinching myself, mind you – smacking myself.
An entire stage full of Democratic Presidential candidates got straight up gangster on each other last night.
If you missed it, holy moly – I’m not blowing smoke when I say it was the most enthralling candidate debate I’ve seen in recent memory.
Here’s a quick look;
All six of those candidates held their ground quite well. Each of them tried to take ground at the right moments. They usurped attention when necessary and, I can’t lie, every single one of them made a fairly strong case for themselves going forward.
Perhaps not Bloomberg so much, but Bloomberg doesn’t need the primary debates to win anyway. He has his billions to rely on.
I will say, however, Bloomberg seemed to weather quite well the onslaught of attacks he got from the rest of the candidates. He didn’t seem phased by them at all.
Overall, I say it is refreshing to watch a group of political contenders go so sharply at one another on such a momentous occasion.
And on that note – I must offer my genuine admiration and “mad props” to both Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Both women got rattled in spots, you could tell, but they both gave just as good as they got.
Whew!!
I’ll tell ya, that was almost as fun as watching the Chiefs on Sundays (lol)
Here we go, ya’ll. The 2020 campaign is off and running now.