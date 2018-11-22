Thanksgiving Officer Involved Shooting In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA – A man is spending his Thanksgiving in a Vancouver jail after being shot by police. Officers pulled over a car reported stolen just after 1:30am this morning near I-5 and east Fourth Plain. During the traffic stop the suspect 31-year-old Demarcus Roundtree was shot and then fled the scene. A short time later he was found hiding nearby. He was taken to the hospital, then booked into jail. The officer was not hurt, and has been put on leave. Roundtree faces multiple charges.

Read more from Vancouver Police:

*** Update***

The suspect,Demarcus D. Roundtree,31,was released from the hospital and booked into the Clark County Jail for the following charges: Fugitive From Justice, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving While License Suspended, and Criminal Impersonation I.

***

Vancouver, Wash. –On November 22, 2018 at approximately 1:38 a.m., Vancouver Police conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of I-5 south and E Fourth Plain Blvd. During the traffic stop, the suspect was shot and fled in the stolen vehicle. It was located unoccupied at NE Fourth Plain and E Street. The suspect was located shortly thereafter hiding in a parked vehicle in the 400 block of E Fourth Plain Blvd. He was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The officer was not injured.

The Regional Major Crimes Team will be investigating the officer involved shooting.

The involved officer is on critical incident leave, per standard procedure.

Nothing further is releasable at this time. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.