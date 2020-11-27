      Weather Alert

Thanksgiving Gathering Turns Into An Officer-Involved-Shooting

Nov 27, 2020 @ 3:25pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer in Vancouver, Washington, shot a man during a disturbance call at a home on Thanksgiving.

The Columbian reports that Vancouver Police did not identify the 23-year-old man who was shot or say whether his injuries were life-threatening.

Officers were dispatched about 7:04 p.m. after a family member texted 911 to report that their relative was “out of control, and they were afraid he was going to hurt them,” according to the police department.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.

