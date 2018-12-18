“Thank You For Calling 6-1-1, What Is Your Crisis?”

What if there were a three-digit emergency hotline for people in crisis?

Advocates say we should make this happen and they’re already working with Congress on the idea.

U.S. lawmakers started looking at this idea last year as part of an effort to improve the national suicide prevention hotline.

I’m told the conversation is coming right along. There may be a bill and a vote coming soon enough.

Supporters of this idea include David Westbrook, the Chief Operations Officer for Portland-based Lines for Life. He says creating a new “9-1-1 like” number specifically for people in crisis will benefit, not just the people suffering, but society as a whole.

He says giving these issues a three-digit emergency number might eliminate the stigma surrounding them.

Of course, it could get costly to make this happen. You have to make sure the phones are manned and you want to make sure people manning the phones are going to have the skills to actually help people in crisis.

We’ll see what happens with this idea moving forward.