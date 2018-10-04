Text Defense

Should she get another chance?

The high court in Massachussetts will consider whether or not to throw out the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages.

Michelle Carter said things like:

“You can’t think about it You just have to do it? You said you were gonna do it like I don’t get why you aren’t”

“You’re just making it harder on yourself by pushing it off, you just have to do it.”

“Its probably the best time now because everyone’s sleeping. Just go somewhere in your truck. And no one’s really out right now because it’s an awkward time.”

“If u don’t do it now you’re never gonna do it.”

She was a teenager at the time. Now, 22-year-old Michelle Carter will urge the Court today to reject a judge’s finding that she caused Conrad Roy III’s death when she told him to get back in a truck filled with toxic gas.

Her lawyers say this conviction criminalizes her free speech rights. Read her texts below and see what you think.



https://www.boston25news.com/news/all-the-text-messages-between-michelle-carter-and-conrad-roy-they-day-he-died/532942907