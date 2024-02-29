KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Texas Senator Cornyn Announces Run For GOP Leader

February 29, 2024 10:04AM PST
Share
Texas Senator Cornyn Announces Run For GOP Leader
FILE – Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is surrounded by reporters as he heads to the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 7, 2024. Cornyn has informed his colleagues that he intends to run for Senate Republican leader. He’s the first senator to announce a campaign after Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he’ll step down from the post in November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Sen. John Cornyn has informed his colleagues that he intends to run for Senate Republican leader.

He’s the first senator to announce a campaign after Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he’ll step down from the post in November.

Cornyn served as McConnell’s No. 2 in leadership before he was term-limited out of the job.

Cornyn is citing his experience in that role in a statement to fellow senators announcing his run.

But he’s also trying to distinguish himself from McConnell, saying, “I believe the Senate is broken — that is not news to anyone.”

More about:
GOP
leader
Republican Party
senate

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Rises To Highest Level Since Mid December
2

Portland Woman Dies Protecting Her American Dream
3

Oregon Gambles With The Lives Of Kids And Loses
4

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall Again As Labor Market Powers On
5

US Economy Grew Solid 3.2% In Fourth Quarter