Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Using Hammer To Assault Federal Officer During Portland Protest

Sep 8, 2021 @ 2:56pm
File Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer with a hammer during a protest outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, last summer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jacob Michael Gaines was arrested on July 11, 2020, after banging a hole in plywood covering an entrance to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and then using the hammer to hit a U.S. marshal.

Gaines pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend Gaines be sentenced to just over three years in prison, largely because of his acceptance of responsibility and limited criminal history.

