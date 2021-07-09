      Breaking News
Texas Man Hit And Killed By Amtrak Train In Linn County

Jul 9, 2021 @ 12:33pm

JEFFERSON, Ore. – A man walking his bike was hit and killed by a train in Linn County Friday.

The Sheriff’s office says it received a call around 6:30 this morning from Amtrak reporting that the engineer couldn’t stop in time and hit a person on the tracks along Highway 164 near Jefferson.

Deputies responded and found 45-year-old Steven Graham of Texas dead.

What happened is under investigation.

