Texas Man Hit And Killed By Amtrak Train In Linn County

JEFFERSON, Ore. – A man walking his bike was hit and killed by a train in Linn County Friday.
The Sheriff’s office says it received a call around 6:30 this morning from Amtrak reporting that the engineer couldn’t stop in time and hit a person on the tracks along Highway 164 near Jefferson.
Deputies responded and found 45-year-old Steven Graham of Texas dead.
What happened is under investigation.
https://t.co/mK6JSws5ih – Linn County Sheriff's Office Investigates Fatal Involving a Pedestrian Hit by Train
— Linn County Sheriff (@LinnCountySO) July 9, 2021
