Testing Whether A Candidate CAN Actually Buy Election Success
By Cooper Banks
Can you really buy an election? It’s a question we’ll see answered, at least in part, when the dust settles from Super Tuesday primaries in the U.S. I’ve seen analysts predict that Michael Bloomberg’s millions in TV ad buys and social media messaging won’t be enough.
Specifically, these analysts believe the money won’t to cover-up Bloomberg’s less-than-impressive debate performances thus far.
It’s been fairly obvious that Bloomberg is relying on his money to bring him the Democratic Presidential nomination, but after today, Bloomberg may be forced to change his approach or drop out.
In fact, and I’m a little ashamed to admit it, as we reported updates about the Democratic Primary Process this week, I basically forgot about Bloomberg.
It’s crazy how less-than-impressive debate performances can have such a deep and lasting negative effect.
Take it a step further — and it’s pretty funny too…Bloomberg forgot about Elizabeth Warren!!
Check this out;
That certainly sounded like a calculated jab to me. Of course, Warren is arguably more critical of Bloomberg than any other Democratic Presidential candidate, so a feud between the two would be expected.
But in that exchange you can also hear more of that confidence or cockiness as some people might see it. There was even a flash of overt pretentiousness from Bloomberg in that moment.
It’s got to do with his money, of course.
He still seems confident his billions will carry him ultimately to the nomination.
However, Bloomberg readily admits what many observers knew to be true weeks ago;
It will probably have to be a brokered or contested convention if Bloomberg hopes to score the nomination — same for Bernie Sanders.
But after today, we’ll know what money can buy for an otherwise less-than-impressive politician.