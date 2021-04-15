      Weather Alert

TEST ONLY: Johnson and Johnson Vaccines return

Apr 15, 2021 @ 11:14am

TEST NOT FOR AIR.

Popular Posts
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Derek Chauvin Trial: Defense Rests Case, Closing Arguments Next Week
Suspect Arrested In Milwaukie Man's Murder
Officer Kim Potter Charged With Manslaughter In Daunte Wright Shooting
Clackamas County Sends The Governor A Letter